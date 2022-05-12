 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

New industry to mean 35 jobs in Colleton

  • 0
LIBRARY jobs jobless unemployment illustration

COLUMBIA – Trison Wells, a consumer products manufacturer, announced Thursday plans to establish operations in Colleton County.

The company’s $1.2 million investment will create 35 new jobs.

Trison Wells is a full-service contract manufacturing company that specializes in liquid filling for household, personal and beauty care products. The company offers products to meet customers’ specific needs by leveraging the know-how of its team and state-of-the-art equipment.

Located at 1756 Industrial Road in Walterboro, Trison Wells’ Colleton County facility will expand the company’s manufacturing operations and accommodate growth to meet increasing demand.

Barnwell industry to produce 65 jobs

Operations are expected to start first week of June 2022.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved a $100,000 Rural Infrastructure Fund grant to Colleton County to assist with the costs of building improvements.

“We are proud to provide high-quality and agile services that help foster manufacturing in the USA. We have invested and will continue to invest in people and technology to build strong capabilities in South Carolina. We are grateful for the warm welcome we have received from Colleton County and the state of South Carolina and look forward to developing a fruitful partnership with the community," Trison Wells General Manager Jonathan Johnson said.

People are also reading…

TheTandD.com: $1 for the first 26 weeks

“Trison Wells’ decision to locate in Colleton County proves once again how manufacturing companies recognize the advantages of doing business in South Carolina. We welcome Trison Wells and look forward to a strong partnership for many years to come," Gov. Henry McMaster said.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Musk says he would reverse Twitter's ban of Donald Trump

Musk says he would reverse Twitter's ban of Donald Trump

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said he will reverse Twitter’s ban of former President Donald Trump if his deal to buy the social media company goes through. Musk, speaking virtually at an auto conference, said Twitter’s Trump ban was a “morally bad decision” and “foolish in the extreme.” He said bans of Twitter accounts should be rare and reserved for accounts that are scams or automated bots. Musk earlier gave his support to a new European Union law aimed at protecting social media users from harmful content after he met with the bloc’s single market chief.

Watch Now: Related Video

Gas prices back on the rise in the United States

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News