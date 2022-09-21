M.G.S., LLC expanding operations in Richland County

COLUMBIA – M.G.S., LLC, a military procurement company, today announced plans to expand in Richland County. The company’s $3 million investment will create 12 new jobs.

“We are extremely grateful at the support received from our community and partners in the industry," said M.G.S., LLC Chief Executive Officer Robert Suber. "We look forward to serving in our beloved state of South Carolina."

Based in the United States, M.G.S., LLC is an international procurement and distribution company that assists the government in the acquisition of police and military equipment and services. The company offers an abundance of products and services including ammunition and components, law enforcement and security, weapon systems and more.

Located at 213 Dawson Road in Columbia, M.G.S., LLC’s expansion includes the construction of a new facility which will accommodate additional office and warehousing space.

The expansion is expected to be online by April 2023.