 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert

M.G.S., LLC expanding operations in Richland County

  • 0
MGS LLC logo

COLUMBIA – M.G.S., LLC, a military procurement company, today announced plans to expand in Richland County. The company’s $3 million investment will create 12 new jobs.

“We are extremely grateful at the support received from our community and partners in the industry," said M.G.S., LLC Chief Executive Officer Robert Suber. "We look forward to serving in our beloved state of South Carolina."

TheTandD.com has a new special: $1 for 26 weeks

Based in the United States, M.G.S., LLC is an international procurement and distribution company that assists the government in the acquisition of police and military equipment and services. The company offers an abundance of products and services including ammunition and components, law enforcement and security, weapon systems and more.

Located at 213 Dawson Road in Columbia, M.G.S., LLC’s expansion includes the construction of a new facility which will accommodate additional office and warehousing space.

People are also reading…

The expansion is expected to be online by April 2023.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ford Warns of Inflation, Supply Cost Impact on Latest Quarter

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News