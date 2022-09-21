M.G.S., LLC and Sweet Grass Vodka expanding

COLUMBIA – M.G.S., LLC, a military procurement company, today announced plans to expand in Richland County. The company’s $3 million investment will create 12 new jobs.

“We are extremely grateful at the support received from our community and partners in the industry," said M.G.S., LLC Chief Executive Officer Robert Suber. "We look forward to serving in our beloved state of South Carolina."

Based in the United States, M.G.S., LLC is an international procurement and distribution company that assists the government in the acquisition of police and military equipment and services. The company offers an abundance of products and services including ammunition and components, law enforcement and security, weapon systems and more.

Located at 213 Dawson Road in Columbia, M.G.S., LLC’s expansion includes the construction of a new facility which will accommodate additional office and warehousing space.

The expansion is expected to be online by April 2023.

Sweet Grass Vodka establishing

operations in Charleston County

COLUMBIA – Sweet Grass Vodka, a family-owned spirits and distilling company, today announced plans to establish operations in Charleston County. The company’s $1.7 million investment will create 47 new jobs.

Founded in 2020, Sweet Grass Vodka crafts innovative and high-quality vodka and spirits from South Carolina-grown potatoes. The company is committed to locally sourced ingredients and is known worldwide for its award-winning vodka.

Located at 1640 Meeting Street in Charleston, Sweet Grass Vodka’s new facility will be its first operation in Charleston County and its second location in South Carolina. The Charleston facility will be a bottling plant, offering a tasting room for spirits and small bites.

Operations are expected to be online in October.