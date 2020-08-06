You have permission to edit this article.
What's tax free and what's not in S.C. this weekend
What's tax free and what's not in S.C. this weekend

Tax-free clothing

The tax holiday applies to purchases of new or used clothing and clothing accessories for use by any age and of any dollar amount. It does not apply to clothing and accessories used in a trade or business or rented.

Belts & suspenders

Dresses & skirts

Leggings

Neckties & scarves

Pants, jeans & shorts

Shirts & blouses

Suits & blazers

Sweaters & sweatshirts

Coats (all types)

Ear muffs

Gloves & mittens

Hats & caps

Rainwear & umbrellas

Vests

Graduation caps & gowns

Gym suits

Uniforms (band, school & sports)

Sleepwear

Bras, panties, slips, & T-shirts

Diapers (cloth & disposable)

Hosiery, socks & tights

Incontinent underwear

Exercise clothing

Gloves (batting & golf)

Hunting & ski clothing

Leotards

Swim wear & water apparel

Belt buckles

Bibs

Choir robes

Costumes

Fabric for custom clothing

Formal wear

Hair accessories & wigs

Handkerchiefs

Maternity clothing

Pet coats & sweaters

Pocketbooks & purses

Scout uniforms

Work uniforms purchased by the employee

Taxable clothing

Clothing Placed on Layaway

Costume Rentals

Formal Wear Rentals

Safety Equipment (hard hats & ear protectors)

Uniforms Purchased by Employers for Employees

Helmets (bicycle & football)

Hockey & baseball mitts

Protective wear (masks, mouth guards, knee pads & swim goggles)

Life jackets

Cosmetics

Eyewear (contacts & glasses)

Fitness tracking devices

Jewelry

Phone cases

Wallets & billfolds

Watchbands

Watches & smartwatches

Tax-exempt footwear

Boots (cowboy & hunting)

Flip flops

Sandals

Shoes (all types)

Slippers

Cleats

Dance shoes (ballet & tap)

Hiking shoes & boots

Sports shoes (golf & bicycle)

Ski boots

Diabetic shoes

Orthopedic shoes

Rain boots & over shoes

Skates (ice & in-line)

Taxable footwear

Bowling Shoe Rentals

Shoes Placed on Layaway

Shoe inserts

Shoe laces

Work/Safety Shoes Provided to Employees by the Employer

Tax-exempt school supplies

The tax holiday applies to purchases of “school supplies” used in the classroom or at home for school assignments of any dollar amount, whether purchased or leased.

Art Supplies

Book Bags & Backpacks

Binders

Books

Calculators

Calendars

Compasses & Protractors

Computer Bags

Computer Supplies (earbuds, headphones, stylus & flash drives)

Crayons

Erasers

Folders

Glue & Glue Sticks

Highlighters

Index Cards

Lunchboxes

Markers

Music Instruments Used for School Assignments (including rentals)

Music Supplies (sheet music)

Notebooks

Paper (typing, graph, construction & poster board)

Pencil Sharpeners

Pencils & Pencil Cases

Pens

Rulers

Scissors

Stapler & Staples

Tape

Taxable school supplies

Backpacks for camping

Batteries

Bicycles

Briefcases

Cleaning Supplies

Clocks

Dorm Supplies (housewares, refrigerator & toiletries)

Furniture (desks & bookcases)

Hand Sanitizers & Tissues

Office Supplies

Smartphones & Cell Phones

Stationery

Strollers & Car Seats

Toys

Tax-exempt technology

The tax holiday applies to computers, computer software, printers, and printer supplies of any dollar amount, whether purchased or leased. It does not apply to items used in a trade or business.

Computer supplies (monitor, keyboard, mouse, & speakers) when sold as a package with a central processing unit (CPU)

Laptop, desktop, or tablet computer systems having a CPU

Warranty and service agreements

Cartridges

Printers

Printer Inks

Printer Papers

Toners

Taxable technology

Computer Supplies Sold Separately (mouse & keyboard) for Business Use (see “school supply” examples of exempt items)

Computers Used in a Business

E-readers

Music & Video Players

Phone Chargers

Replacement Parts

Scanners

Smartphones & Phones

Televisions

Video Game Consoles

Tax-exempt bed and bath

The tax holiday applies to bed and bath supplies for use by any age and of any dollar amount. It does not apply to items used in a trade or business.

Mats & rugs

Shower curtains & liners

Towels & wash cloths (bath, beach, kitchen & sport towels)

Bed skirts

Bed spreads & comforters

Blankets & throws

Bumper pads & crib linens

Mattress pads & toppers

Pillows (all types)

Sheets & pillow cases

Taxable bed and bath

Accessories (soap dish, towel holder, shower curtain rings & rod)

Cleaning supplies

Toiletries

Trashcans

Dorm items (ironing boards, rugs, clothes racks, hangers, storage containers & lamps)

Furniture (bed frames, cribs & chairs)

Mattresses & box springs

Sleeping bags

Window treatments

