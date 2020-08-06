What's tax free and what's not in S.C. this weekend

Tax-free clothing
The tax holiday applies to purchases of new or used clothing and clothing accessories for use by any age and of any dollar amount. It does not apply to clothing and accessories used in a trade or business or rented.
Belts & suspenders
Dresses & skirts
Leggings
Neckties & scarves
Pants, jeans & shorts
Shirts & blouses
Suits & blazers
Sweaters & sweatshirts
Coats (all types)
Ear muffs
Gloves & mittens
Hats & caps
Rainwear & umbrellas
Vests
Graduation caps & gowns
Gym suits
Uniforms (band, school & sports)
Sleepwear
Bras, panties, slips, & T-shirts
Diapers (cloth & disposable)
Hosiery, socks & tights
Incontinent underwear
Exercise clothing
Gloves (batting & golf)
Hunting & ski clothing
Leotards
Swim wear & water apparel
Belt buckles
Bibs
Choir robes
Costumes
Fabric for custom clothing
Formal wear
Hair accessories & wigs
Handkerchiefs
Maternity clothing
Pet coats & sweaters
Pocketbooks & purses
Scout uniforms
Work uniforms purchased by the employee
Taxable clothing
Clothing Placed on Layaway
Costume Rentals
Formal Wear Rentals
Safety Equipment (hard hats & ear protectors)
Uniforms Purchased by Employers for Employees
Helmets (bicycle & football)
Hockey & baseball mitts
Protective wear (masks, mouth guards, knee pads & swim goggles)
Life jackets
Cosmetics
Eyewear (contacts & glasses)
Fitness tracking devices
Jewelry
Phone cases
Wallets & billfolds
Watchbands
Watches & smartwatches
Tax-exempt footwear
Boots (cowboy & hunting)
Flip flops
Sandals
Shoes (all types)
Slippers
Cleats
Dance shoes (ballet & tap)
Hiking shoes & boots
Sports shoes (golf & bicycle)
Ski boots
Diabetic shoes
Orthopedic shoes
Rain boots & over shoes
Skates (ice & in-line)
Taxable footwear
Bowling Shoe Rentals
Shoes Placed on Layaway
Shoe inserts
Shoe laces
Work/Safety Shoes Provided to Employees by the Employer
Tax-exempt school supplies
The tax holiday applies to purchases of “school supplies” used in the classroom or at home for school assignments of any dollar amount, whether purchased or leased.
Art Supplies
Book Bags & Backpacks
Binders
Books
Calculators
Calendars
Compasses & Protractors
Computer Bags
Computer Supplies (earbuds, headphones, stylus & flash drives)
Crayons
Erasers
Folders
Glue & Glue Sticks
Highlighters
Index Cards
Lunchboxes
Markers
Music Instruments Used for School Assignments (including rentals)
Music Supplies (sheet music)
Notebooks
Paper (typing, graph, construction & poster board)
Pencil Sharpeners
Pencils & Pencil Cases
Pens
Rulers
Scissors
Stapler & Staples
Tape
Taxable school supplies
Backpacks for camping
Batteries
Bicycles
Briefcases
Cleaning Supplies
Clocks
Dorm Supplies (housewares, refrigerator & toiletries)
Furniture (desks & bookcases)
Hand Sanitizers & Tissues
Office Supplies
Smartphones & Cell Phones
Stationery
Strollers & Car Seats
Toys
Tax-exempt technology
The tax holiday applies to computers, computer software, printers, and printer supplies of any dollar amount, whether purchased or leased. It does not apply to items used in a trade or business.
Computer supplies (monitor, keyboard, mouse, & speakers) when sold as a package with a central processing unit (CPU)
Laptop, desktop, or tablet computer systems having a CPU
Warranty and service agreements
Cartridges
Printers
Printer Inks
Printer Papers
Toners
Taxable technology
Computer Supplies Sold Separately (mouse & keyboard) for Business Use (see “school supply” examples of exempt items)
Computers Used in a Business
E-readers
Music & Video Players
Phone Chargers
Replacement Parts
Scanners
Smartphones & Phones
Televisions
Video Game Consoles
Tax-exempt bed and bath
The tax holiday applies to bed and bath supplies for use by any age and of any dollar amount. It does not apply to items used in a trade or business.
Mats & rugs
Shower curtains & liners
Towels & wash cloths (bath, beach, kitchen & sport towels)
Bed skirts
Bed spreads & comforters
Blankets & throws
Bumper pads & crib linens
Mattress pads & toppers
Pillows (all types)
Sheets & pillow cases
Taxable bed and bath
Accessories (soap dish, towel holder, shower curtain rings & rod)
Cleaning supplies
Toiletries
Trashcans
Dorm items (ironing boards, rugs, clothes racks, hangers, storage containers & lamps)
Furniture (bed frames, cribs & chairs)
Mattresses & box springs
Sleeping bags
Window treatments
