Westinghouse exec to speak virtually at SCSU

The South Carolina State University College of Business Executive Speaker Series is partnering with the university’s Career Center on Wednesday Sept. 29, for virtual Westinghouse Day.

Jeffrey Bradfute, vice president for Americas Fuel Delivery at Westinghouse Electric Company, will be the featured speaker at noon. His topic will be “Life at Westinghouse, Internship and Employment Opportunities.”

His address will be followed by a panel discussion.

Those interested may login to Zoom to view the events.

Bradfute is responsible for the delivery of Westinghouse nuclear fuel, fuel components, engineering services, and technology to the Americas market. He has more than 30 years of nuclear industry-related experience working for Westinghouse Electric Company, South Carolina Electric & Gas, and the U.S. Navy.

Bradfute is on the advisory board of several organizations, including the University of Michigan, Oak Ridge National Laboratory. He serves as Westinghouse’s executive sponsor on the Carolina HBCU Energy Leadership Pathway Council. Bradfute has also held several leadership positions in the American Nuclear Society and conference organizing committees.