Westinghouse Electric to locate in Clarendon

COLUMBIA – Westinghouse Electric Co. LLC (Westinghouse), a leading supplier of nuclear technology, announced plans to establish operations in Clarendon County.

Founded in 1886, Westinghouse provides a wide range of nuclear power plant products and services to utilities throughout the world. The company specializes in advanced nuclear plant designs, nuclear fuel, service and maintenance and instrumentation and control systems.

Located at 1878 Joe Rogers Jr. Boulevard in Manning, Westinghouse’s new facility will allow the company to expand its welding and machining capabilities and better serve their evolving markets and customer base.

The new facility is expected to be completed by January 2021.

“Westinghouse has a long history of operations in South Carolina, and we’re excited to welcome their newest operations to Clarendon County.", Gov. Henry McMaster said.

“Congratulations to Westinghouse on announcing their new Clarendon County operations. It’s always exciting to see global companies continue choose South Carolina as their destination to do business,” Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt said.