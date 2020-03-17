Weathers urges calm on S.C. food supply

COLUMBIA — As South Carolinians come together to help stop the spread of COVID-19, Commissioner of Agriculture Hugh Weathers wants people to know that there is plenty of food to weather the crisis.

“As we monitor the coronavirus outbreak, we’ve reached out to farmers, grocery stores and other industry partners, and we have no concerns about their ability to continue supplying food to us all,” Weathers said.

From peach growers to poultry producers, South Carolina farmers continue to grow and raise food; and the domestic transportation and retail infrastructure is well adapted to handle increased demand.

Nonetheless, Weathers urged people to be prepared, but not hoard food or other supplies. South Carolinians may see some empty shelves, but retailers are quickly restocking as new deliveries come in.

“The American food supply chain is stable and robust,” Weathers said.

While the retail supply chain is in good shape, the restaurant industry is seeing a dramatic drop in business, and schools statewide have closed. As a result, SCDA is hearing reports of business lost for wholesalers, food hubs, and small farms. We’ve had fruitful discussions about how some of those businesses plan to adapt in the near future, and will continue those discussions.