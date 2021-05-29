WATCH NOW: 'I am at peace with life': Longtime insurance agent retires with community, church at heart

Middleton continued, “Having people who can do the same job efficiently when you need to take a day off makes a big difference in how we were able to do it so many years. I never had any experience in life after football. I learned to do this by my love of people and the ability to study the manuals and move on. I can’t remember a whole lot of people in my family who had this experience in life.”

The longtime businessman said he’s been blessed.

“I was born in ’57, and now we’re way in the 2000s. I was just so blessed to be able to be a center of influence in my hometown. It’s very difficult sometimes to get people to come to you when they don’t really know whether or not you’re able to do these things.

“I come from a farming background. Getting the pigs and mules and stuff started was how I born and raised on Myers Road with my great-grandfather. I was able to do some things that I dreamed about doing and not have to play football all the time,” Middleton said.

Glenda said it’s been hard not being able to serve customers upon her husband’s retirement, particularly since many had become like family.