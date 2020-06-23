Watch now -- UNSUNG HEROES: Piggly Wiggly employees maintain meat supply

With the customers constantly showing their appreciation and understanding, Kirkland said it boosted morale.

“There’s people that aren’t happy with some things, but that’s anywhere and any field that you’re in,” he said. “I’d say 95 percent of the people that came through the door, no matter the age, ethnicity, background, where they are in the social ladder or financial ladder, they were appreciative and we appreciate that.”

“We can cut as much meat as we want, put as much meat in that counter, but if no customers come, you’re just spinning your wheels,” he added.

Sure enough, the customers came, and the store was known as one that still had the products customers were looking for.

Howard said customers soon started travelling from outside Orangeburg.

“All these surrounding areas, our customers are calling their family, their friends and bringing them in,” Howard said. “It makes you feel really good when your local customers are calling their friends and family in Charleston, Summerville, Columbia and Lexington.”

The store was even getting people driving hours from North Carolina.