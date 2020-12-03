Walmart breaks ground on Ridgeville distribution center

CHARLESTON — Walmart broke ground Thursday on its nearly 3-million-square-foot Walmart Ridgeville Import Distribution Center in Dorchester County.

Walmart is investing $220 million to build the direct import distribution center, creating approximately 1,000 full-time jobs. Construction is underway on the new storage and cross-dock facility in the Ridgeville Industrial Campus, which sits along Interstate 26. The distribution center, which was announced in July, will take approximately 14 months to build.

“Walmart’s $220 million investment is a vote of confidence in the hardworking people of South Carolina and our state’s business-friendly approach that attracts the world’s top companies,” Gov. Henry McMaster said. “This investment and the 1,000 jobs that come with it will help continue our state’s tremendous economic success and change the lives of South Carolinians.”

The Walmart Ridgeville Import Distribution Center will supply several regional distribution centers, which will support approximately 850 Walmart and Sam’s Club stores across South Carolina and beyond.