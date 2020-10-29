Vigilent Labs bringing 400 jobs to Charleston

COLUMBIA – Vigilent Labs, an advanced health and medical technology company, on Thursday announced plans to establish operations in Charleston County.
The company is investing more than $104.6 million and will create over 400 new jobs at its state-of-the-art COVID-19 test manufacturing facility in the Charleston Navy Yard.
Established in 2019, Vigilent Labs provides unique solutions to the detection, identification and assessment of health and bio-threats. The company’s team has substantial experience in the development of medical and bio-surveillance technologies as well as medical devices.
Located at 1105 Truxton Avenue, Building 74 in North Charleston, Vigilent Labs’ new operations will serve as the company’s headquarters, which will include its East Coast production and manufacturing operations. Specifically, the company will work with its partners, SeroClinix and Leinco, to produce rapid COVID-19 antibody and antigen test kits. These FDA-approved and emergency use authorized test kits are cost-effective and will produce fast and accurate results in seven to 10 minutes.
The new facility will begin manufacturing activities in December. Vigilent Labs is working with readySC to assist in recruiting and training prospective employees.
The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has awarded a $1 million Set-Aside grant to Charleston County to assist with costs related to this project.
“We are so honored by this substantial support from Gov. McMaster, Secretary Hitt, the Coordinating Council and Charleston County to center our Vigilent Labs at the historic Charleston Navy Yard in South Carolina. This new facility will specialize in state-of-the-art health and bio-threat testing, screening technologies and products that will help address the expanding need for reliable and accurate COVID-19 testing to confront this pandemic. The Governor, Secretary of Commerce, Charleston County and their teams truly went above and beyond the call of duty to welcome us, attract us and support us, and we are so proud to claim South Carolina as home,” Vigilent Labs President John Falk said.
“Companies like Vigilent Labs continue to come to our state and invest in our people because of all that South Carolina has to offer. We are thankful for Vigilent Labs’ decision to invest more than $104.6 million and create over 400 new jobs here in South Carolina, and I look forward to seeing what the future will bring for this fantastic company and its leadership," McMaster said.
