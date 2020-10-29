Vigilent Labs bringing 400 jobs to Charleston

“We are so honored by this substantial support from Gov. McMaster, Secretary Hitt, the Coordinating Council and Charleston County to center our Vigilent Labs at the historic Charleston Navy Yard in South Carolina. This new facility will specialize in state-of-the-art health and bio-threat testing, screening technologies and products that will help address the expanding need for reliable and accurate COVID-19 testing to confront this pandemic. The Governor, Secretary of Commerce, Charleston County and their teams truly went above and beyond the call of duty to welcome us, attract us and support us, and we are so proud to claim South Carolina as home,” Vigilent Labs President John Falk said.