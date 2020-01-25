The South Carolina State University 1890 Research & Extension Program welcomed Venyke Harley as director of human relations and organizational development.
Harley assumed the role Jan. 6 and is the first to hold this newly added position.
“I’m grateful for the opportunity to serve along with the 1890 Research and Extension team as we work together to continue the legacy of developing programs to enhance the communities and residents of South Carolina,” Harley said. “It’s a great time to be a part of the transformation of this outstanding program, and I look forward to the task at hand.”
You have free articles remaining.
Harley has over 20 years of experience as a human resources professional in the private sector and local government. Harley has served as the loss-control manager at the Municipal Association of South Carolina. In this role, she developed trainings and managed loss control efforts to improve risk management for cities in South Carolina.
Harley is a graduate of Claflin University and holds a bachelor of science degree in organizational management.
She holds a professional in human resources certification and has earned the SHRM (Society for Human Resource Management) certified professional credential.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.