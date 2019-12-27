The S.C. Department of Revenue is accusing an Orangeburg funeral home owner of attempting to evade taxes.
But 66-year-old Robert Bethea III says some of the allegations are based on a misunderstanding.
"We are not trying to break any laws here," Bethea said. "We are trying to be as honest as you can. You are trying hard until the point comes to a head."
Bethea, the owner of Bethea Funeral Home of Orangeburg, is charged with operating without a retail license and tax evasion.
SCDOR claims he attempted to evade the payment of individual income tax and sales taxes of about $98,934 from 2011 to 2019.
The department also alleges he withdrew $278,548 from his bank accounts to put the money "out of the government's reach."
SCDOR claims Bethea admitted that he purposely withdrew the money to avoid payment of a levy.
Bethea says the SCDOR has “certain facts that are not quite correct,” with one of them being the allegation that he has “taken a stash” of over $200,000.
Bethea said that allegation is “totally erroneous.”
"I don't have money like that," he said. "From the accounting system I have adopted, I don't leave much funds in my account."
Bethea explained the SCDOR agents see money going out, “but they don't see the money going back in.”
"Some of the charges are correct for the most part, but as far as that money is concerned, it is quite not correct," he said. "For the most part, I would say there has been an amount of misunderstanding to a certain point."
"I have always tried to pay my taxes," he said. "I have an amount that is due and a large portion of that will be paid and it can be paid within the next few days. Those funds are absolutely directed to the South Carolina Department of Revenue. They know I try to pay my taxes."
The warrants also allege that Bethea, since August 2018, continued to operate his business without a retail license despite being told repeatedly about the process and receiving multiple violations.
The arrest warrant claims Bethea was interviewed by agents on Sept. 11, 2019 and admitted he was still operating and that he was aware of his obligations.
According to the warrant, the funeral home performed 38 funerals after the retail license was revoked.
Bethea said the allegation that he has been operating without a business license is “true to a certain extent.”
"We had an agreement with the Department of Revenue and I guess time ran out on me and I was not able to fulfill the agreement with them in order to have the retail license present and accounted for," Bethea said.
"I was not able to fulfill my responsibility at that time, but I was continually trying. It was not a matter of trying to not pay my taxes. We were trying the best we can do,” he said.
Bethea says he will attempt to keep the funeral home operational going into the future.
"If need be and we have to change some form of ownership, we will certainly be trying to do that as quickly as possible as well," Bethea said.
Bethea asked for continued prayers, “that everything will get back on track.”
"We are trying," he said. "We have been in business for quite some time. This is the only business I know. I have always been in the business of helping people and helping those who are not as fortunate."
If convicted, Bethea faces a maximum sentence of a $200 fine and 30 days in jail for the charge of operating without a license, which is a misdemeanor.
If he’s convicted of the felony tax evasion charge, he faces up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.
Orangeburg County Magistrate Peggy Doremus set Bethea’s bond on Friday at $150,000, with each charge at $75,000.
He was released on a personal recognizance bond.
