UofSC to resume in-person instruction for fall 2020

COLUMBIA -- The University of South Carolina announced Wednesday its plan to resume in-person instruction on the Columbia campus for the fall 2020 semester beginning in mid-August.

In a letter to students, faculty and staff, UofSC President Bob Caslen outlined the strategies the university will employ to mitigate the effects of the COVID-19 virus on the campus community while delivering an exceptional educational experience to the more than 33,000 enrolled students at the state’s flagship research institution. Full text of the letter is included below.

The announcement follows weeks of focused planning by an interdisciplinary group led by public health, medical and academic experts from across the university. Citing the work of the group, Caslen told the university community the decision to return was based on a number of factors, but ultimately guided by the principle that their safe return is possible when combined with sound public health practices.