UofSC remains major statewide economic force, new study finds

• The UofSC system is responsible for returning more than $202 million is annual tax revenue to state coffers.

• UofSC’s Columbia campus will continue to be a key driver in future economic growth for the Midlands region.

“The economic benefits of higher education are far reaching for both individual citizens and for the state as a whole,” said Moore School economist Joseph Von Nessen, the study’s lead researcher.

The study also examined how the university’s Columbia campus can play a central role in boosting future economic growth in the Midlands region, which has for the past decade lagged behind the Charleston and Greenville/Spartanburg metropolitan areas.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic could pose as a significant challenge to the region’s ability to spur growth in the short term, given the state capitol’s reliance on state and federal funding, Von Nessen said. However, UofSC’s focus on producing highly skilled graduates in competitive fields, coupled with its efforts to attract new private research partners to the region, “has the potential to significantly boost growth throughout the 2020s,” the study concluded.