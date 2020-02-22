'Unique travel experiences': S.C. tourism sets record

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Deplanements at South Carolina’s five major airports are up 10.5% in 2019, reaching a record 5.8 million.

Hotel inventory increased by 2.9% in 2019, and overall room revenue increased by 2.5%. Additionally, AirDNA has reported that the inventory of available short-term rental properties in South Carolina totaled more than 50,000 last year, an increase of 9.7%.

To keep the momentum going, Parrish said SCPRT will expand its support for the industry. The agency has allocated an additional $100,000 to its Tourism Advertising Grant program and will be offering new advertising opportunities in the agency’s consumer e-newsletters and Facebook pages so that the industry can easily reach thousands of proven fans and followers.

SCPRT also is expected to open a totally rebuilt welcome center on I-95 southbound in Dillon by early summer. State Parks, which recently exceeded its goal for operational self-sufficiency, will offer a new scavenger hunt mobile app, motivating visitors to travel around the state searching for unique attractions like a tabby fort or a Holcombe Hemlock tree.