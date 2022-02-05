Tri-County Chamber presents awards to businesses

Tri-County Regional Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Centers celebrated the region's businesses at the annual Member Celebration and Business Awards on Jan. 20.

The chamber recognized outstanding businesses that have made contributions to the community.

2021 Large Business of the Year

Palmetto Rural Telephone Corp. Inc. received the Large Business of the Year award. PRTC is a locally owned telecommunications/technology provider that has served the South Carolina Lowcountry since 1951 and was rated seventh among the Best Places to Work in South Carolina by the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce and Best Companies Group.

2021 Small Business of the Year

One Source received the Small Business of the Year award. One Source, established in 1921, was purchased by Lee and Jill Wiles in 2013 and provides facility supplies for the office, medical, janitorial, industrial and safety. They have also received a Best in Customer Service award.

2021 New Business Member of the Year

Royal Credit Services LLC was awarded New Member Business of the Year. Annie Mullins established RCS in 2018 and assists in educating, repairing and rebuilding one's financial credit.

The Tri-County Regional Chamber and Visitor Centers helps create a community that grows business. Through services, advocacy and education for its 241 partnerships, the chamber strives to promote business prosperity and a thriving community.

