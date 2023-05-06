The Tri-County Regional Chamber of Commerce held its Annual Member Celebration & Business Awards on April 27, recognizing outstanding local businesses in the community for their leadership, resilience and commitment to creating a better future.

The luau-themed event was held to spotlight businesses that have made significant contributions to their local economy and the chamber.

The 2023 Large Business of the Year award was presented to Farmers & Merchants Bank of South Carolina, founded in 1912, for its unparalleled commitment to providing personalized customer service.

The award is a testament to the bank's unwavering dedication to its community through resilience, innovation and steadfast commitment to its customers.

The bank sets the standard for local businesses, providing job opportunities and contributing to the local economy.

Kelley Anne's Women's Fashion & Gifts was honored with the 2023 Small Business of the Year award for its rising prominence in the industry.

Kelley Anne's passion for her work and deep commitment to her community has resulted in exceptional growth and recognition. The award recognizes the resilience, innovation, and hard work of small business owners in creating thriving enterprises that impact positively on their community.

Board Chairman 2023 Buddy Paramore applauded both winners, saying, "We are proud of the energy and dedication shown by these two businesses, and for their commitment to the Tri-County Regional Chamber of Commerce," and acknowledged their efforts in making the future brighter for the region.