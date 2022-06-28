Tri-County Chamber celebrating 30 years

The Tri-County Regional Chamber of Commerce kicked off its 30th year anniversary on June 16.

The special event was held during June "Business after Hours" at the Klauber Building in St. George.

Board members, past members, business individuals and others gathered in fun and fellowship.

TCRCC Executive Director Sandy Price and Chamber President David Little began the evening by welcoming all to the event.

A 30th anniversary slide show played as guests enjoyed viewing past and present photos.

1992 is when it all began. Business leaders from eastern Orangeburg County, upper Dorchester County and western Berkeley County came together to form what is now the Tri-County Regional Chamber of Commerce. The chamber serves the communities east of Orangeburg to Branchville, Bowman, Elloree, Santee, Vance, Eutawville, Holly Hill, Reeseville, St. George, Harleyville and Ridgeville.

The first board of directors was formed in 1992 with President Bill Patterson, Vice President Robby Robinson, Treasurer George Singletary, and directors Barney Atkinson, George Bailey, LaVonne Bell, Steven Bull, Randall Connor, Grey Edwards, Mark Edwins, Norbert Fraylick, David Hamson, Dennis Hill, James Hodges, Bryan Hutto, Bryan Jordan, H.A. Kalio, Terry Kinder, Gene King, Henry Lockey, David Longshore, Tony Murrachella, Bill Mescher, Diana Morrell, Max Spray, Bill Utsey and Carl Walters.

The organization was formed to focus particular attention and emphasis on advancing and stimulating economic, commercial, agricultural, and industrial growth and development, promoting tourism, promoting quality education, and (d) advancing civic and cultural interests.

Executive Director Sandy Price said, “The Tri-County Regional Chamber of Commerce is honored to partner with businesses serving our community and expanding relationships. We are also proud to offer $6,000 each year in scholarships and advocate for projects benefiting our district.”

Tri-County Chamber has recently advocated for rural broadband, Rosenwald School National Park, Lake Marion Regional Water System Project and business license tax reform.

