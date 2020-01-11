COLUMBIA -- The South Carolina Department of Commerce's Office of Innovation announced the launch of the Toolkit Talk series, celebrating innovators across S.C.
The interactive three-day series, which is part of the Scribble online resource, provides opportunities for idea sharing and collaboration between innovators of all industry sectors and experience levels.
The series will premier with an invitation-only talk, hosted by Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette, on Feb. 4 in Columbia, with a networking event open to the public to follow at SOCO BullStreet. The Toolkit Talk events continue Feb. 5 in Greenville and Feb. 6 in Charleston.
Attendees will receive advice and encouragement from innovators featured on the Scribble platform, while collecting tools and techniques to enhance their innovative journey. The event series is free and open to the public, but advance registration is required. To learn more, visit www.SCcommerce.com.
Launched in April 2019, Scribble celebrates South Carolina innovation through the experiences and stories of the state's most accomplished and creative minds. Current online Scribble features include 14 successful leaders from the startup, academia and corporate sectors. Through helpful resources including video interviews, curated clips and podcasting, Scribble followers can learn about the challenges and inspirations that propelled South Carolina innovative leaders to national acclaim.
