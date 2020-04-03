'There's so much that's unknown': Seniors given extra protection from coronavirus

Deloris Wright and Rosebud Johnson couldn't touch their beloved uncle, but they were sure delighted to be able to see and hear him through a window at Edisto Post Acute of Orangeburg.
The glass barrier was necessary to protect 84-year-old Benjamin Wright and other residents of the nursing home -- and his niece--- from the spread of the coronavirus, which has been particularly devastating among the elderly population.
Being able to talk to Wright over the phone was a delight for Deloris, who owns her own residential care facility in North, Dreamland Residential Care.
She understood why precautions had to be taken.
"I'm also in the business. So I know what we can and cannot do, but it's just still a strain on family members when you can't see your loved ones," Wright said.
She and Johnson had not seen their uncle in three weeks and were excited about their visit.
Wright's transfer from a nursing home in Blackville to Edisto Post Acute puts him much closer to his nieces in Orangeburg.
"It's just like a 10-minute drive from our house here. It's very emotional for me because he's a very close uncle to me. I'm just so excited just to see him, to see how he's doing and talk to him," Deloris said.
"He's the only uncle we have living. God worked it out. He's been a great uncle to all of us," she said.
The elderly are among the most vulnerable as the coronavirus ravages small and large communities nationwide, with area senior centers and nursing homes either closed or taking extra precautions to keep them safe.
"With the recent and growing concern regarding COVID-19, specifically among the elderly community, we at Edisto Post Acute have gone to great measures and precautions in protecting our residents," administrator Billy Hymas said in a statement.
"While the virus is spreading at alarming numbers, we are committed to doing all that we can to ensure that it doesn’t enter into our community and protect our residents," he said.
Edisto Post Acute has restricted all medically unnecessary visitors from its facility, but has also established communication areas with telephones and virtual methods of communication between residents and their families.
Michelle Holbrook, marketing director at Edisto Post Acute, said, "It really has helped. It's a good connection and is the next best thing to being here."
She added, "We have closed the building to all visitors, and that is very difficult for our families. Most all of our families have been compliant with the new rules. They understand that it is for the residents' safety. We do, of course, let them bring the resident needed items and we deliver them. We can also arrange for the resident to be in our lobby and 'visit' with the family through the window, using a phone."
Edisto Post Acute also continually screens all medically necessary visitors, including emergency medical service workers and its own staff, for signs and symptoms of the virus.
New patients and established residents are also assessed for signs and symptoms of the virus, and keeping surface areas cleaned and sanitized is a priority. The frequency with which the commons area is cleaned and disinfected, for example, has doubled.
Social distancing, hand washing and staying away from work while sick have been stressed among all staff, and collaboration has been made with the facility's medical director on an action plan for the prevention of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.
The facility's emergency preparedness plan is also reviewed, specifically with the emphasis of how to care for a resident if they would contract the virus.
"As a facility we are committed to working tirelessly in efforts to keep our residents safe. We recognize the impact COVID-19 can have on the elderly community, and will continually look for ways to prevent the virus from entering into our building," Hymas said.
Employees are also cross-trained on essential functions in order to ensure residents' needs are being met if staff is limited. Information and recommendations from the state Department of Health and Environmental Control, the local health department, local government leadership and the CDC are also monitored daily.
Hymas said, "As always, our goal is to work together to give our residents the best therapy and care we can. We will continue to accept admissions into our facility, and look forward to working together to help get this resolved."
Senior centers
Senior centers in Cordova, North and Orangeburg's Edisto Drive community are among those which have been closed amid the coronavirus pandemic, but some mayors are saying it is for the best and urge the elderly to stay inside or practice social distancing.
"The senior center is closed until further notice. Schools, as you know, are closed out here. Church is not having service. We're pretty well shut down," Cordova Mayor James Martin said.
"We're going to have to shut things down. We're going to have to come to a sort of standstill and get things straight. ... This thing where we're running all over the road and hanging out in places is no good," he said.
He urges seniors to stay home and said social distancing is key in helping stop the spread.
"Stay in. Stay around your home and don't get out. If you need something, call me and I'll be glad to go see if I can work it out that I can get it," Martin said.
He added, "People just don't care and they're out there shaking hands and hugging. Now, I'm a hand shaker, but I understand and I can stay away from that. I can do it. Don't bump my elbow, or bump my fist, my butt or nothing like that. I don't need that. That's just my individual thoughts."
He urges seniors to rely on God during this difficult period of time.
“I depend on him with this. I just ask for him to help keep me clean and to guide my mind and thoughts and how I talk to people and deal with them. We've got to learn and not just from this virus that we got going here, but from other things, too. Don't get out here and run the road and get in places you got no business,” Martin said.
Orangeburg County Councilwoman Deloris Frazier is chairperson of the Edisto Drive Community Center at 2020 Sharperson St. in Orangeburg.
“As soon as I got a whiff that this thing was coming, I said that the best thing for me to do is go ahead and cancel and close the center until further notice,” she said.
Bingo and line dancing are among the activities at the center, but Frazier was forced to put a closed sign on its door on March 9.
She had called the seniors the previous day to report that all activities would be cancelled.
“I was able to reach out to every last one of them whose phone number I have -- and that's more than the majority -- to let them know that we were cancelled until further notice. That way we won't have to worry about the problems and another added headache for the county,” Frazier said.
She encourages seniors to take up a hobby to help pass the time away. She plans to sew.
“I'm going to stay inside and stay at my sewing machine, but I think I probably need to get on the Internet and find out some things that people are doing for seniors and make some suggestions," Frazier said.
“I don't know how long this thing is going to be, and I'm quite sure the walls are going to start closing in on people. They're going to get depressed and want to get out, especially those who can't do anything, or don't have a hobby or something of that nature,” she said.
North Mayor Julius Jones said, “Senior group activities have been suspended. Meal on Wheels is still in operation, but there's no group dining at this time.”
He said even with the closure of the North Senior Center, seniors need to be vigilant and continue to practice recommendations to slow the spread of the virus, including social distancing.
"Keep your gatherings small because of the social distancing and stay in if you have to. You really don't want to spread it. There's so much that's unknown,” Jones said.
