'There's so much that's unknown': Seniors given extra protection from coronavirus

Hymas said, "As always, our goal is to work together to give our residents the best therapy and care we can. We will continue to accept admissions into our facility, and look forward to working together to help get this resolved."

Senior centers

Senior centers in Cordova, North and Orangeburg's Edisto Drive community are among those which have been closed amid the coronavirus pandemic, but some mayors are saying it is for the best and urge the elderly to stay inside or practice social distancing.

"The senior center is closed until further notice. Schools, as you know, are closed out here. Church is not having service. We're pretty well shut down," Cordova Mayor James Martin said.

"We're going to have to shut things down. We're going to have to come to a sort of standstill and get things straight. ... This thing where we're running all over the road and hanging out in places is no good," he said.

He urges seniors to stay home and said social distancing is key in helping stop the spread.

"Stay in. Stay around your home and don't get out. If you need something, call me and I'll be glad to go see if I can work it out that I can get it," Martin said.