'The passing of time is our enemy': Cold War history of SRS mission being preserved

For the Department of Energy and its management and operations contractor Savannah River Nuclear Solutions, preserving history at the Savannah River Site is not only an important mission but a federal mandate.

“What happened here during the Cold War is of crucial historical importance and the passing of time is our enemy,” said Andy Albenesius, SRNS site services program manager. “It was post-World War II and patriotism was at an all-time high during the construction and early operation of the Savannah River Plant, as it was known then. No one can place a value on the work performed by the SRP employees who rapidly, and at great sacrifice, did their part to create our nation’s nuclear deterrent, countering the threat the Soviet Union presented.”

Today, two programs at the Savannah River Site assist DOE with the preservation of its patriotic history: The Savannah River Archaeological Research Program and the Cold War Historic Preservation Program. Each program partners with the SRS Museum in Aiken.