TCRCC partners with others to offer apprenticeship opportunities

Tri-County Regional Chamber has partnered with Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College and Apprenticeship Carolina to bring registered apprenticeship opportunities to area business and industry.
As organizations grapple with safely and effectively returning employees to work while keeping an eye forward for post-pandemic recovery, building and maintaining an effective talent pool is more important than ever. The upcoming webinar will highlight how registered apprenticeship programs can be a valuable workforce development tool for area companies. In addition, several funding opportunities that can be used to offset training costs will be discussed.
The Build your Workforce: Registered Apprenticeship Opportunities webinar will be held at noon Thursday, Nov. 5, via Zoom.
Contact the chamber at 843-563-8187 for more information.
