T&D takes steps to keep office safe

As The Times and Democrat continues to gather and deliver news coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic, the newspaper is taking extra measures to keep work environments safe.

The Times and Democrat’s office is closed to the public for the time being. While there is no report of virus within The T&D family, we are taking advice and limiting contact.

If you need to make an appointment or speak with someone at The T&D, please use the following phone numbers:

News and Sports, 803-534-1060

Circulation, Delivery, 803-516-6107, 803-534-5564

Classified, Advertising, 803-536-4607

Billing questions, 803-533-5517

You can also reach us via email: news@timesanddemocrat.com, sports@timesanddemocrat.com, circ@timesanddemocrat.com, ads@timesanddemocrat.com and class@timesanddemocrat.com

You can also use our blue drop box near the front entrance to submit documents; it will be checked daily.

Meanwhile, the newspaper has instructed employees to work remotely if they have health or scheduling concerns and to observe universal good hygiene guidelines:

• Wash hands frequently

• Maintain social distancing