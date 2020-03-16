T&D takes steps to keep office safe

As The Times and Democrat continues to gather and deliver news coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic, the newspaper is taking extra measures to keep work environments safe.
The Times and Democrat’s office is closed to the public for the time being. While there is no report of virus within The T&D family, we are taking advice and limiting contact.
If you need to make an appointment or speak with someone at The T&D, please use the following phone numbers:
- News and Sports, 803-534-1060
- Circulation, Delivery, 803-516-6107, 803-534-5564
- Classified, Advertising, 803-536-4607
- Billing questions, 803-533-5517
You can also reach us via email: news@timesanddemocrat.com, sports@timesanddemocrat.com, circ@timesanddemocrat.com, ads@timesanddemocrat.com and class@timesanddemocrat.com
You can also use our blue drop box near the front entrance to submit documents; it will be checked daily.
Meanwhile, the newspaper has instructed employees to work remotely if they have health or scheduling concerns and to observe universal good hygiene guidelines:
• Wash hands frequently
• Maintain social distancing
• Avoid touching your face
• Covering your mouth with a tissue or sleeve when sneezing
Measures also have been taken to disinfect the working areas at The Times and Democrat.
The newsroom staff is working non-stop to report on all aspects of this health emergency, including producing stories about closings and cancellations, medical repercussions, the decision-making processes of local leaders and much more, such as expert advice and tips about how best to deal with the impact of the virus.
Additionally, TheTandD.com is providing free access to COVID-19 news coverage so the entire community can stay informed.
The T&D staff continues to work hard to deliver news that is fact-based — no rumors -- whether in print, via the e-edition or through TheTandD.com.
T&D Publisher Cathy Hughes can be reached at chughes@timesanddemocrat.com and 803-533-5535.