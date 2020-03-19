T&D helps churches ‘fight back’ vs. coronavirus

To assist the faith community in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, The Times and Democrat has developed a digital space to combine area church news, information and videos.

TheTandD.com invites any area church or religious institution to participate in this free service at TheTandD.com. In one space, pastors will be able to share their video sermons, messages or news with their congregations and the community.

The digital page -- which can be found now by scrolling down on the homepage and looking for “Church Services Videos” under EXTRAS on the right side – will launch Sunday, March 22, with the participating churches that have signed on to date. We will add to the list over the next weeks. Videos or information will be updated as received.

Any church or institution that already posts videos online can send a link; for those that do not currently post online, The Times and Democrat staff will help work on the best avenue to relay that information to us. Contact Kyla Fraser at kfraser@timesanddemocrat.com, phone number 803-533-5542, or Amy Bryant, abryant@timesanddemocrat.com, phone number 803-533-5514.

As one person said to me Thursday, “Now this virus is taking my church.” The Times and Democrat is doing all it can to fight back and prevent that from happening.

Your assistance in spreading the word among your friends, your sharing this opportunity with your individual church leaders and your participation in viewing your church’s information at TheTandD.com will all help keep our churches’ messages active and strong during this trying and challenging time.

T&D Publisher Cathy Hughes can be reached at chughes@timesanddemocrat.com and 803-533-5535.

