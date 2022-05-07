Sustain SC launches pilot study to address SDR ranking

COLUMBIA -- South Carolina is ranked 37th out of 50 states in the 2021 United States Sustainable Development Report.

Sustain SC and Ernst & Young have begun laying the groundwork to improve the ranking of South Carolina. Together, they will create a study to identify areas where South Carolina is falling behind and the necessary steps toward improvement.

Sustainable Development Goals are a collection of 17 interlinked goals designed to be a blueprint and standard by which all countries and states should measure progress. The SDGs were developed in 2015 and intended to be achievable by 2030. As the deadline draws nearer each year, the demand for realistic, business-minded goal posts grows.

In order to make meaningful progress, Sustain SC has engaged EY, a leader in sustainability, in assisting with a study identifying the most pressing SDG-categories as they relate to sustainability goals of South Carolina businesses. With over 1,200 international companies in the Palmetto State, many of these companies are beginning to use SDGs in their sustainability reporting. This comprehensive study will be the first of its kind in the nation, tailored to sustainability goals achievable at the local level. It will provide businesses a wealth of information to leverage, ultimately retaining them in South Carolina and attracting industries with the same goals in mind.

“This is a very timely and fortuitous relationship. This study will accelerate the opportunity for businesses in our state to actively commit to these sustainability goals,” said Sustain SC President & CEO Ethel Bunch. “This project makes sense and only enhances Sustain SC’s mission to connect the state’s businesses’ sustainability goals to local solutions that benefit the economy, environment and people. We are thrilled South Carolina will be the pilot study and serve as a model for other states to use.”

"We look forward to working alongside Sustain SC and others as we identify ways to enhance South Carolina's SDG rankings. EY is committed to building a better working world — one that creates sustainable and inclusive economic growth,” said Jessica Donan, EY Greenville Managing Partner. “We believe that in order to survive and grow in an increasingly competitive and accountable business environment, ignoring sustainability, environmental, health and safety (EHS) and climate change risks and stakeholder concerns around these issues is no longer an option."

The announcement happened at the first-ever Sustainability Summit hosted by Sustain SC and Norfolk Southern. The summit is taking place at Brosnan Forest and brings together sustainability leaders from companies across the country, as well as local and state leaders. Owned and managed by Norfolk Southern, Brosnan Forest is a 14,400-acre ecological preserve in Dorchester County that is a regionally important hub of high-value habitat in one of the most rapidly developing areas of the state and a model for sustainability.

