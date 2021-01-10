Survey: 96% of Santee Cooper customers satisfied with service

MONCKS CORNER – Santee Cooper residential customer satisfaction increased in 2020 and once again topped the national average, according to results from an independent survey.

Some 96% of Santee Cooper residential customers are satisfied, up from 93% in 2019, according to the survey conducted in October by MarketSearch. The national average for residential customer satisfaction among power companies is 93%. Also, among Santee Cooper customers more than half – 62% – said they are very satisfied.

The survey results compare favorably to excellent satisfaction scores also received by Santee Cooper’s commercial and industrial customers in 2020. Satisfaction among commercial customers was 96%. Satisfaction increased to 100% among industrial customers.

MarketSearch has conducted this independent survey annually since 1992, asking customers about power quality, customer service, rates and value, conservation programs, and general image. Customers rated Santee Cooper highest in quality of electric power (99%), keeping power outages to a minimum (98%), responding quickly to customer questions and problems (95%), restoring power as quickly as possible after outages (95%), and its care for customers (95%).

Santee Cooper serves more than 162,000 residential customers in Horry, Georgetown and Berkeley counties.