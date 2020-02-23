Sunshine Recycling tears down stadium after tornado

The plan was to be finished by nightfall, but Rich’s plan hit a snag when he arrived to find the ground saturated and his heavy-duty equipment sinking into the dirt. The project, which was to take a day, was extended into a second.

Seniors who stopped by to see the demolition of the home stands are encouraged and excited about the prospect of graduation being held in the stadium.

“Ever since I’ve been going here, I’ve watched every single graduation, and being able to have it here just like everyone before me would be really cool, so I’m really excited,” Morrow said.

“We’ve been needing a little piece of hope to hold onto ever since this all happened,” senior Jared Chavez said. “The first part was putting us in the old vocational school and now this.”

Robbins said that while talks with the district’s insurance company are ongoing, he anticipates the school’s new auditorium and wellness center will be restored on the inside. They are newer additions to the school, he said, having been built in 2008. However, he anticipates the rest of the school, built in 1979, will require demolition and rebuilding.

“We’re at a guess right now, but that guess would be another 24 months before students would be able to return to school at North Central,” he said.

If all goes well with the stadium demolition, he plans to have family members of the graduates sit on the visitor bleachers once an inspector clears the stadium for activity.

