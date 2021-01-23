Study shows tech industry impacting S.C.

COLUMBIA -- The newest initiative of the S.C. Council on Competitiveness, SC Tech, has released the state’s first technology cluster economic impact study to highlight and define the industry’s role in South Carolina’s economy and its contribution to growing jobs and economic output.

While national sector-level reference tools, like CompTIA, include individual state snapshots, the SC Tech Study goes further in defining the full range of occupations and firms that fall into the tech industry and providing regional breakdowns that are essential to understanding the true size of technology in our state.

SC Tech’s 2020 report found that 180,801 employees are either employed in technology firms, or serve tech functions in non-tech firms, resulting in a total economic impact of $89 billion. The 2019 average salary and wages for tech employees is $78,977, a significant jump from the statewide average wage of $44,986.

The study also dives into the top occupations in the SC Tech cluster, with computer user support specialists, computer systems analysts and industrial engineers topping the list.