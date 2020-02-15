State of S.C. workforce: Official says 'excellent,' but possibility exists of getting better

So far, the pilot program has gone extremely well. The training has been completed, Scotsman has hired many of the graduates and all of the new hires are performing successfully. If the pilot is deemed successful, we will expand the program statewide.

Sidelines

In addition to the individuals who live in rural areas, there is another source of applicants for employers with open jobs. Those are people sitting on the “sidelines.” In South Carolina today, there are approximately 1,635,000 people, adult-age, who are not working and who are not looking for work. Many of these people are in a location and have the skills that employers are looking for. We are working every day to figure out how to lure some of these individuals from the sidelines and back into the workforce.