State Farm plans 6.6% rate reduction

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Driving behaviors across the country continue to evolve during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Based on current trends, State Farm is working to reduce auto insurance rates in South Carolina by an average 6.6%.

The rate reduction will save more than a million State Farm customers a total of $65.9 million. This applies to current customers at policy renewal, in addition to new and returning customers.

“Current State Farm driving data and claims experience show a considerable decline in miles driven and fewer accidents,” said Dan Krause, senior vice president. “As a result, we’re looking for ways to continue supporting our South Carolina customers while we monitor and adjust to trends.”

In addition to the rate reduction, the discount for participating in Drive Safe & Save is increasing to 10% and empowers drivers to save more on their auto premiums through driving behaviors.

Customer rate reductions will vary based on individual renewals. Customers are urged to visit with their State Farm agent about individual policies, coverage and any opportunities for discounts, including Drive Safe & Save.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0