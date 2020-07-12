ST. MATTHEWS TOWN COUNCIL: Town sticks with COVID-19 precautions

ST. MATTHEWS -- At the recent town council meeting, St. Matthews Town Administrator Milton Pope emphasized that COVID-19 requirements are still in effect.
The meeting was held at the John Ford Community Center to allow for social distancing.
Pope said the town office will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with a lunch hour from noon to 1 p.m. He said that access is limited. The town only has three buildings, and they may be accessed by appointment only. This is for the protection of the staff.
Pope said that the county landfill was closed and the town had to find a new place to take its refuse and Orangeburg is accepting it. As of June 1, the town will have to pay a disposal fee. He stated that the rules for yard trash will have to adhere to the established rules. All limbs must be a length of 4 feet or less and leaves must be in bags. He said the town has to consider how to handle the costs and the town will be sending out a newsletter explaining the situation.
The town codes and town planning and zoning code are both pending and have been deferred. There will be public hearings on both in the near future. Pope noted that there are still vacancies for both boards.
He said that there are changes in the yard trash pickup regulations, which are posted on the town's website.
The town’s lease purchase of the CPM building, now used as the town office, has been approved.
The old dialysis building demolition has been approved. There will soon be a park at that location.
Town employees’ life insurance has been approved and is in force.
The town received excellent marks on the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control inspection of its water system for 2019. Pope said the town also uses an independent testing company to ensure the quality.
He said that the recent annual DHEC water report was good.
He also reported that an energy news release on its website said that because of the pandemic, they would be willing to work with customers. Contact information is on their website.
Council approved the hiring of an auctioneer, Riley Goodwin, to help dispose of old and unused equipment.
Pope stated that the town’s financial audit could be completed by the end of the month
During citizen input, Maggie Bull complained that the grass is too high along her street. She said she "paid taxes for that."
Pope explained that the streets in St. Matthews belong to the state, and that is where her complaint should be reported, but as a courtesy, the town would pass the information along to the S.C. Department of Transportation.
Pope announced that the town utility system is being upgraded by a private company. The lagoon at the park has had the vegetation killed with DHEC approval.
Mayor Helen Peterson said that she had been contacted by a "Lowcountry mayor” asking that the town sign a petition for a return to classes.
In other business, the police department reported tow motor vehicle accidents, one assault with one arrest, two larcenies, 12 charges of simple possession of marijuana, 124 traffic tickets and one assist to the S.C. Department of Social Services.
The fire department reported three building fires, three brush fires, six vehicle accidents, two natural disaster calls, and a total of 26 calls for the month.
Council went into executive session for consideration of a lawsuit against the town by Dick Whetstone, former town administrator.
