ST. MATTHEWS TOWN COUNCIL: Town sticks with COVID-19 precautions

ST. MATTHEWS -- At the recent town council meeting, St. Matthews Town Administrator Milton Pope emphasized that COVID-19 requirements are still in effect.

The meeting was held at the John Ford Community Center to allow for social distancing.

Pope said the town office will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with a lunch hour from noon to 1 p.m. He said that access is limited. The town only has three buildings, and they may be accessed by appointment only. This is for the protection of the staff.

Pope said that the county landfill was closed and the town had to find a new place to take its refuse and Orangeburg is accepting it. As of June 1, the town will have to pay a disposal fee. He stated that the rules for yard trash will have to adhere to the established rules. All limbs must be a length of 4 feet or less and leaves must be in bags. He said the town has to consider how to handle the costs and the town will be sending out a newsletter explaining the situation.

The town codes and town planning and zoning code are both pending and have been deferred. There will be public hearings on both in the near future. Pope noted that there are still vacancies for both boards.

He said that there are changes in the yard trash pickup regulations, which are posted on the town's website.