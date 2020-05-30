SRR awards STAR grant to Edisto Elementary teacher

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

AIKEN – Savannah River Remediation recently awarded an educational grant to an Orangeburg County elementary school teacher, helping to support the Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) curriculum in her classroom.

Caroline Robinson, a teacher at Edisto Elementary School, won the SRR Students/Teachers Achieving Results (STAR) grant this year to provide funding for innovative approaches to teaching STEM areas.

Overall, SRR, the liquid waste contractor at the U.S. Department of Energy Savannah River Site, awarded STAR grants to elementary teachers in Aiken, Edgefield, Barnwell, Orangeburg, Columbia and Richmond counties.

Phil Breidenbach, SRR president and project manager, said giving back to teachers is a priority for the company.

“We enjoy partnering with teachers who are so instrumental in molding and developing innovative minds that will be the future of our workforce and communities,” Breidenbach said. “These teachers frequently give extra time and spend their own money to provide their students with opportunities that go above the standard curriculum. These grants help teachers make STEM-related concepts more hands-on and effective in the classroom.”