SRNS invests millions in small businesses

Harris Weinstein, the president of KAMO Manufacturing, explained that he was unsure at the start of the pandemic if employees at his small local business would have to be sent home.

“SRNS was one of the first companies to step forward and help us not only to stay open but take that next step to further grow our business.

“We spent the first 90 days of the pandemic working with numerous SRNS procurement staff members around the clock, seven days a week, to get items that would ensure the safety of SRS employees. We were able to locate and deliver these highly sought-after products by sending delivery trucks all over the country,” he said.

Weinstein added that being able to support essential businesses like SRS ensured their employees never missed a paycheck, while creating an opportunity to hire new employees that had previously been laid off from other industries.

“Like KAMO, the majority of companies in America today are classified as small businesses, and more than two-thirds of all net new jobs in the nation come from small companies,” said Agyemang. “They are the ‘backbone’ of U.S. commerce.

[“Want to make this nation commercially great again? We have the methods and experience at SRNS to make it happen here. We’re working hard to do our part,” he added.

