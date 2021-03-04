Smith joins SCSU board

South Carolina State University alumna Dr. Macie Smith was sworn in Wednesday as the newest member of her alma mater’s board of trustees.

“SCSU had been an academic staple in my family for as long as I can remember,” Smith said. “The rich history of the university and its commitment to legacy building is why it’s important for me to lend my skills and expertise to the growth and success of my alma mater.”

Dr. Smith received her bachelor of social work in 1999 and master's in rehabilitation counseling in 2002 from SC State. She earned her doctorate in higher education leadership from Nova Southeastern University in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. She is a licensed gerontology social worker and an award-winning Alzheimer's and dementia educator and author with over 20 years of experience working with aging and vulnerable populations.

She is the immediate past state president of the National Association of Social Workers. In addition, Dr. Smith is a professor at the University of South Carolina, Benedict College and a professor/subject matter expert at the University of Phoenix, focusing in the areas of social work, social sciences and public health. Dr. Smith is the owner of Diversified Training Consultants Group and the author of “A Dementia Caregiver's Guide to Care.”

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0