Small Business Development Center offering free courses online in July

People are interacting through social media more than ever and businesses – even small ones — need to pay attention.

Local entrepreneurs in the South Carolina Promise Zone who want to know more about how to promote their business online have an opportunity in July through a free online lunch webinar hosted by the Small Business Development Center, Orangeburg.

The SBDC is a U.S. Small Business Administration resource partner that offers no charge, one-on-one business consulting and training.

The S.C. Promise Zone, funded by the federal government and whose lead organization is Southern Carolina Alliance, is a program to give challenged places a better chance at getting federal grants and other help. Included in the Promise Zone are all of Allendale, Bamberg and Hampton counties as well as significant parts of Barnwell, Colleton and Jasper counties.

The 2-session webinar lunch series will be held on Wednesday, July 8 and 22 beginning at 1 p.m. The topic of these Zoom meeting webinars will be Social Media Marketing for Small Business and Get your Business on the Map with Google.

To register, go to https://www.scsbdc.com/training-events

Want to start a business?