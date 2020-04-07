'Shop Local': Help Orangeburg area businesses by purchasing gift cards

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Local businesses are vital to our community; we need them to provide the goods and services we rely on and to fuel our local economy.

As much as we need them, they need us now more than ever.

If you’re wondering what you can do to support the local businesses during this unbelievable time, The Times and Democrat has an easy solution. "Shop Local" is a new partnership launched this week that connects us all to these vitally important local businesses through an online marketplace.

Purchasing a gift card through this marketplace provides local businesses a timely boost, while giving you the flexibility to shop at a later date or through their online Ecommerce where available or directly through a phone call or text. These local businesses need this important revenue to help them through this challenging time.

Special thanks go to the City of Orangeburg for sponsoring this initiative so there are no setup fees for any local business. The online marketplace is free to any local business that wishes to participate in offering gift cards to its customers.

Remember someone with an Easter surprise of a local gift card, or purchase gift cards now for things you know you’ll need when stores reopen.