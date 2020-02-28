SEC sues 2 ex-SCANA execs over nuclear fraud

SCANA paid Marsh $5 million and Byrne more than $2 million in 2017, the year the project collapsed, according to public filings.

The problems with the reactors began as soon as construction started. Contractors reported modules that were supposed to be delivered fully built and ready to put into place needed extensive work.

In 2015, Byrne was sent an email from workers on the nuclear team saying just 8% of work had been completed, making it improbable the reactors would be making power by the start of 2021, the compliant said.

In the first six months of 2016, project leaders set a goal to complete 18% of the work to assure the deadline was met. They only did 3.5%, according to legal papers.

But in both cases, Byrne and Marsh continued to tell regulators, investors and reporters they were on track to finish in time to get the tax credits, officials said.

SCANA's nuclear team responded to one of the company's statements to the state Public Service Commission by writing an email. “Respectfully, there is no way to comment on these talking points and remain consistent with the recent PSC filing. This is more like a tale of two projects," the team member wrote, according to the complaint.