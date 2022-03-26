SCSU to host Business Week

South Carolina State University’s College of Business will host its 50th annual Business Week from March 28 to April 1.

“The week provides an opportunity for faculty, staff, and students to work together, engage with the business community, and highlight the College of Business,” said Dr. Barbara Adams, dean of the College of Business.

Students, faculty and staff are encouraged to attend the daily events.

“Although I have not been here for all 50 years, I actually started the observation of Business Week in 1972 as the advisor of a student organization,” Adams said. “I left in 1974 and returned here in 1990, so I was greatly surprised that the week was still being observed. Initially, each business student organization had a day during the week to highlight an activity. It has expanded over the years.”

The theme for the week is “Embracing Change and Enhancing Global Opportunities.”

Guest speakers will be featured throughout the events. Omari Richards, CEEMEA Sales Trading, Global Markets Division|Equities, Goldman Sachs International, will be featured at the Awards & Recognition program.

The virtual Awards & Recognition program will honor students with the highest ranking by classification in each major, as well as faculty awards for teaching, research and service; Entrepreneur of the Year; and Alumnus or Alumna of the Year.

The celebratory week will conclude with a faculty/staff community service project.

Sophia Galvan is an SC State senior majoring in communications with a concentration in broadcasting. She is interning with SC State University Relations.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0