SCSU takes 2nd in HP Business Challenge

Students from South Carolina State University’s College of Business and Information Systems captured second place in this year’s Hewlett Packard Business Challenge.

Team SC State included Mohamed Selim Ben Ali, a senior accounting major; Penelope Fennell, a junior agribusiness major; and Rejoice Anaele, a business economics major.

Ben Ali also was a member of the SC State team that brought home first place in the HP competition in 2021.

This year’s challenge was on the future of work. The work world is expected to become a hybrid environment, whereby employees switch between working from home to a corporate office or temporary locations during travel.

Thus, the challenge was to develop an innovative technology that employees can use to collaborate effectively across the organization regardless of where they may be (i.e. employees working together at the same location or different locations and at the same time or at different times).

Team SC State’s solution was OPTI-SCAN, a machine learning device that uses augmented reality to improve the existing work environment, increase productivity, and create knowledgeable workers for the future workforce. OPTI-SCAN is augmented reality (AR) glasses or contacts that allows all employees, especially programmers, engineers, and designers to work from anywhere at any time. OPTIC-SCAN is aided by Eve, a personal assistant. that can provide notifications, searching and advising options all on the go.