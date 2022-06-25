SCSU students shadow health care professionals at VAMC

A new summer program will help six South Carolina State University students explore career options in health care fields in partnership with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

University administrators recently signed a memorandum of agreement allowing students to join the Veterans Health Administration Health Care Talent Academy. The six students will be exposed to various career opportunities through shadowing experiences this summer through the Columbia Veterans Health Care System.

“As an academic partner, SC State University will participate in the process of piloting the feasibility of career identification and creating a pipeline for potential employment from multiple academic programs,” said Dr. Frederick M.G. Evans, SC State’s acting provost and vice president for academic affairs. “This collaboration embraces the mission of SCSU in the preparation of students to learn, work, and succeed in a global society."

Evans said applications for the summer HCTA program were open to all students in all majors who were in good academic standing at SC State.

The six students selected are expected to begin their shadow experiences in June at the William Jennings Bryan Dorn Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Columbia.

According to the MOA, the HCTA program’s goals are to:

Increase awareness, knowledge, and empathy of future health professionals toward health conditions common to veterans.

Increase the diversity of the recruitment pool of future researchers, physicians, and health care clinicians and workers.

Encourage student-observers of all backgrounds to consider a career in the health professions.

“The HCTA is an early career exposure opportunity for student-observers to understand the underlying commitment of service to America’s veterans that fuels every VA employee and the thousands of American citizens who give freely of their time and talent to VA,” the MOA states. “The implementation of the HCTA will allow VA to prepare the next generation of health care professionals to carry on its mission.”

