SCSU receives $10K for scholarships

LAS VEGAS -- Longenecker & Associates Inc. (L&A) recently donated $10,000 to South Carolina State University, which will fund engineering scholarships for students. L&A and SC State have signed a strategic agreement with the aim of preparing SC State students for careers in the Department of Energy complex.

Under the agreement, L&A will provide annual funding for scholarships, career mentoring for SC State students and internships on L&A projects across the complex, which include the Savannah River Site, Los Alamos National Laboratory, Sandia National Laboratories, the Nevada National Security Site, the Oak Ridge Reservation and Hanford.

SC State President James E. Clark will also join L&A's Board of Advisors for a two-year term.

"Developing the next generation of leaders is one of the most important things we can do to support mission success across the Department of Energy enterprise," L&A CEO Bonnie Longenecker said. "We are proud to be associated with South Carolina State University and look forward to benefits this partnership will bring to SC State students and our projects."

Founded in 1896, SC State is the only university in South Carolina and only historically Black college and university in the nation to offer a bachelor's degree in nuclear engineering.