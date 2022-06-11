SCSU nuclear engineering grad dreams big, reaches for outer space

Since childhood, South Carolina State University graduating senior Saoud Henzab had dreams that were out of this world. Not even the sky is the limit for the ambitious nuclear engineering major — he is determined to reach Mars.

Nuclear engineering has a lot of fields and holds a massive amount of knowledge,” Henzab said. “This will help the humanities to reach our dreams to be able to travel between Earth and Mars. So that’s what I’m interested in doing in the future – working in space discovery.”

Henzab, 26, is from Doha, the capital of Qatar. While attending high school there, it was important for him to find a university that catered to what he wanted to do.

He did his research to find the best country and school globally that had the best nuclear engineering program and soon came across SC State University.

“There were a couple of countries that had good programs, but the U.S. was No. 1 in this field,” he said. “I applied to a couple of schools, but SC State was the first one to reach out to me as soon as I applied.”

Henzab came to SC State on scholarship from one of the education ministries in Qatar. While getting acclimated to the country and university, he decided to become a part of the American Nuclear Society.

He said people like Dr. Musa B. Danjaji, acting chair for the Engineering Department, helped him with his academic career and transition to SC State.

According to Henzab, Danjaji is the type of director who wants to see every student in his department succeed. He also said Professor Kenneth Okafor is one of the most knowledgeable nuclear engineering professors who taught his students about coding and nuclear astrophysics.

“They both had a positive impact because Dr. Musa taught us the fundamentals of nuclear energy with the most sophisticated technology,” Henzab said. “In this field, there’s a new discovery every day, so he always kept up and provided us the updates and information about our major.

“Nuclear engineering can be really challenging. The material and equations can be hard. But he always helps us find an easier way and simplifies the equations and theories for us,” he said.

Since SC State’s nuclear engineering program is in partnership with North Carolina State University and the University of Wisconsin, Henzab had to choose which university he wanted to complete the second half of his senior year.

He decided to complete the program at NC State University, where he finished his senior project. While completing his design, Henzab was able to visit some of the nuclear power plants located in North Carolina to do labs and experiments.

“We designed a Versatile Test Reactor (VTR), and it’s going to be a new generation of reactors. I’ve been working with some students from NC State and my experience was great because I was able to get two different experiences at the same time,” Henzab said.

With a 3.8-grade-point average, Henzab has been very successful in his major. He and his group from NC State had been designing the VTR since August 2021 and found great discoveries.

They tested nuclear fuels such as uranium carbide, uranium nitride, metallic and uranium oxide, which they found were better alternatives for operating a VTR rather than protonium. Their project is now at the Idaho National Laboratory.

One of Henzab’s goals is to be able to use nuclear-generated energy instead of fuels that release more carbon dioxide into the air. By using nuclear energy instead of fossil fuels to operate the VTR, clean energy is generated to reduce carbon emissions and provide carbon-free electricity to people around the world.

Even though he has received great job offers to national labs and other areas related to the nuclear industry, he knows that if he does not continue to grad school, his decision might stifle his career in the long run.

Henzab said if he could, he would love to get his master’s at SC State because of the great faculty, but really wants to do aerospace. Because he has worked with students from NC State University and is familiar with their program, he is considering NC State for grad school.

“I will never forget that SC State provided me with great knowledge. They will definitely be in my memories. With any position I get related to this industry, I will always remember SC State,” he said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0