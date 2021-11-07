SCSU launches youth farmer academy

The Ag Innovation and Entrepreneurship Hub in the South Carolina State University College of Business has launched the Youth Farmer and Entrepreneurship (YFE) Academy.

The YFE Academy is a nine-month training program to engage high school and college students in a micro-farming project and completion of an Ag Entrepreneurship certificate program.

The program is funded through a NIFA/USDA grant. The YFE Academy kicked off Saturday, Oct. 16, with 15 students enrolled. The program can, however, accommodate up to 20 students. The academy meets face-to-face on Mondays and virtually on Thursdays every two weeks with field trips on Saturdays.

The objectives of the Youth Farmer and Entrepreneurship Academy are to:

Introduce students to the broad scope of the food and fiber industry that provides highly rewarding careers.

Introduce the concept of micro farming.

Introduce students to entrepreneurial opportunities in the food and fiber industry by engaging them in an entrepreneurial activity.

Encourage and provide a learning environment to equip them with leadership and entrepreneurial skills that can be applied in the food and fiber industry.

Recruit students to the agribusiness program as well as other programs at S.C. State.