SCSU launches youth farmer academy
LIBRARY scsu at night bulldog illustration

The bulldog statue stands at the Chestnut Street entrance of South Carolina State University.

 CHRISTOPHER HUFF, T&D

The Ag Innovation and Entrepreneurship Hub in the South Carolina State University College of Business has launched the Youth Farmer and Entrepreneurship (YFE) Academy.

The YFE Academy is a nine-month training program to engage high school and college students in a micro-farming project and completion of an Ag Entrepreneurship certificate program.

The program is funded through a NIFA/USDA grant. The YFE Academy kicked off Saturday, Oct. 16, with 15 students enrolled. The program can, however, accommodate up to 20 students. The academy meets face-to-face on Mondays and virtually on Thursdays every two weeks with field trips on Saturdays.

The objectives of the Youth Farmer and Entrepreneurship Academy are to:

  • Introduce students to the broad scope of the food and fiber industry that provides highly rewarding careers.
  • Introduce the concept of micro farming.
  • Introduce students to entrepreneurial opportunities in the food and fiber industry by engaging them in an entrepreneurial activity.
  • Encourage and provide a learning environment to equip them with leadership and entrepreneurial skills that can be applied in the food and fiber industry.
  • Recruit students to the agribusiness program as well as other programs at S.C. State.
Micro-farming involves a variety of techniques and practices for small- scale farming in urban or suburban areas. Students will be introduced to the micro-farming concept using hydroponics in containers and a greenhouse. They will learn best practices in agribusiness and urban farming while gaining knowledge and leadership skills that may lead to business ownership, marketing skills and a new awareness of the real-life consequences of urban farming.

In the spring, students will participate in a youth farmers market to sell products they have produced. Participants will be provided a stipend of $200 each semester and the opportunity to be awarded up to $500 for their market projects.

In addition to the micro-farming project, students will complete training in an Ag Innovation and Entrepreneurship Certificate Program to learn how to develop an idea, identify an opportunity and start a business.

For more information, contact Zachary Thomas, program director, at 803-536-7096.

