SCSU College of Business secures partnerships

All initiatives support the accreditation standards of the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business, which is the most prestigious accreditation a business school can have, Adams said.

“Less than 7% of business schools worldwide are AACSB accredited,” she said. “We are one of 25 HBCUs and the only HBCU in South Carolina with AACSB accreditation. The standards require us to engage students, have a rigorous and innovative curriculum and quality faculty.

“As such, only the best schools around the world can meet the consistent, demanding requirements of earning AACSB accreditation — the highest standard of quality in the world,” Adams said.

For more information about the SC State College of Business and the initiatives, contact Adams at badams@scsu.edu or 803-536-8980.

