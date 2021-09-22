SCSU College of Business secures partnerships

The South Carolina State University College of Business has secured several partnerships to enhance its curriculum and provide new opportunities for students in the 2021-22 school year.
According to Dr. Barbara Adams, College of Business dean, the partnerships will enhance students’ career readiness through course materials, internships and scholarships.
“The importance of these elements is that they support our mission and strategic plan,” Adams said. “Our mission is to provide quality management education and leadership development to students who seek an inclusive environment and diverse educational experience.
“The college develops graduates to successfully compete in a global society, through effective teaching, innovative programs and activities, community outreach, and student and faculty engagement,” she said.
The initiatives include:
- For the second year, the college has received a PricewaterhouseCoopers Digital Enablement award of $15,000. Last year, the award was used to host digital application seminars and the development of a new course, Technology and Digital Applications in Business. Required for all new business majors, the course is offered for the first time this semester and is team-taught by four professors. The award will pay for each student enrolled in the course to become certified in at least one digital application, such as Tableau, Altryx, Excel, Power BI or Microsoft suite.\
- The Michelson Foundation awarded the college $25,000 to incorporate intellectual property rights in at least five courses. The undergraduate minor and MBA concentration in Innovation and Entrepreneurship will be strengthened by adding this to the curriculum. The Innovation and Entrepreneurship Hub will conduct workshops on intellectual property rights for entrepreneurs and small business owners. Funds also will be used for a startup competition in the spring.
- The Risk Management Association will work with the College of Business in the spring to offer its Future Bankers Program. To help prepare students for careers in banking, RMA will pilot its industry-recognized RMA Credit Essentials Certificate course. Scholarships and internships will be provided to participating students.
- For the past five years, the college has joined with the Society for Financial Education and Professional Development for its Financial Literacy Ambassador Program. The college has four Financial Literacy Ambassadors who conduct financial literacy seminars for students and campus and community organizations. The ambassadors and oversight faculty member receive stipends each semester. This year, the American College of Financial Services is partnering with SFE&PD to provide its independent Financial Literacy Certificate program to students, faculty and staff. The program includes opportunities for internships and scholarships, as well as better jobs for graduates.
- To help students pursue career opportunities in real estate, Project Destined will partner with the college in the spring. Project Destined is a project-based learning curriculum that focuses on real estate ownership, access and financial wealth. Students participating will have the opportunity to obtain internships, jobs and scholarships.
- The college has implemented a Business Excellence Edge Program as an experience for freshmen to focus on building and changing the culture in the College of Business. Culture as defined here means having a shared set of attitudes, values, goals and practices that characterize all business faculty and students. Adams said if faculty members want business students to perform at a high level, they must create a culture of creating goals and setting high expectations in the first year as a formal part of the curriculum.
All initiatives support the accreditation standards of the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business, which is the most prestigious accreditation a business school can have, Adams said.
“Less than 7% of business schools worldwide are AACSB accredited,” she said. “We are one of 25 HBCUs and the only HBCU in South Carolina with AACSB accreditation. The standards require us to engage students, have a rigorous and innovative curriculum and quality faculty.
“As such, only the best schools around the world can meet the consistent, demanding requirements of earning AACSB accreditation — the highest standard of quality in the world,” Adams said.
For more information about the SC State College of Business and the initiatives, contact Adams at badams@scsu.edu or 803-536-8980.