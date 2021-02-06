SCRA contributes almost $1B to S.C.’s economy

SUMMERVILLE – The South Carolina Research Authority's impact on the State of South Carolina was over $952 million in 2020, SCRA announced.

Each year, SCRA calculates its economic variables such as jobs supported, salaries, grant funding, and investments made, then works with the University of South Carolina Darla Moore School of Business, which analyzes the data and determines the overall economic impact to the state’s economy.

The results of the study are included in SCRA’s "2020 Annual Report: A Year Like No Other, A Response Like No Other." Included in the $952.4 million impact, a 35% increase from 2019, are:

• 5,251 South Carolina-based jobs supported by SCRA programs and operations.

• $74,196 average salary of companies in SCRA’s entrepreneurial program, SC Launch, which is 59% higher than the state’s average of $47,182.

• $2.4 million in grants to advance research capabilities, commercialize technology, expand product offerings, and fund the costs for businesses to relocate to S.C.

• Almost $1.5 billion in follow-on funding to SC Launch companies since the inception of the program in 2006, with over $329 million received in 2020 alone.