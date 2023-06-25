COLUMBIA – The South Carolina Hospital Association and South Carolina ETV and Public Radio have announced a partnership aimed at improving health care communication and education in the state.

The partnership will support the creation of multiplatform content and instructional resources that highlight careers in health care. Both organizations are committed to bridging the gap between health care providers, patients and the wider community by leveraging their expertise and resources to foster a more informed population.

SCETV and SCHA are working to promote health care careers and encourage South Carolinians to explore opportunities within the industry.

As part of the collaboration, SCETV and SCHA will develop two learning experiences hosted on the knowitall.org website. The interactive modules will provide in-depth insights into various healthcare careers, offering users an immersive and informative exploration of the industry. The program will utilize multimedia elements such as videos, interactive quizzes and real-life scenarios to educate students interested in pursuing healthcare professions.

To foster a deeper understanding of pertinent health care topics, SCETV and SCHA will produce a one-hour panel discussion to broadcast on SCETV’s statewide network. Experts from the healthcare field will share their insights, experiences and perspectives, providing viewers with a comprehensive overview of the healthcare industry.

Standard-aligned learning media will be developed, including digital content, lesson plans and educational materials. These resources will be designed to be accessible and engaging for educators, students and lifelong learners, expanding the reach and impact of healthcare career initiatives across the state.