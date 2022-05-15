SCEDA announces president and board of directors

HILTON HEAD – The South Carolina Economic Developers’ Association announced its 2022-23 officers and board of directors during the organization’s annual conference in Hilton Head.

SCEDA and its 600-plus members have been the ‘Voice of Economic Development’ in the Palmetto State for more than 50 years.

Marty Baltzegar, director of business recruitment at Duke Energy, will serve as the incoming SCEDA president.

“I look forward to leading this impactful organization that has a rich history of supporting economic success and growth in South Carolina” said Baltzegar. “The goal is always to encourage members to participate in the networking, professional development and educational opportunities that this great organization offers.”

Serving alongside Baltzegar will be:

2022-23 Board of Directors

President – Marty Baltzegar, PE, LEED, AP, Duke Energy

Vice President – Sandy Steele, SCCED, South Carolina Regional Development Alliance

Treasurer – Rick Farmer, SCCED**, Newberry County Economic Development

Secretary – Tavia C.M. Gaddy, SCCED**, Greenville Area Development Corporation

Immediate past President – Richard Blackwell, SCCED, Agracel, Inc.

Directors

Tushar Chikhliker, Nexsen Pruet, LLC (2023)

Edward Kluiters, Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough, LLP (2023)

John Truluck, SCCED, Dorchester County Economic Development (2023)

Jennifer Calabria, Pacolet Milliken

Ryan Coleman, CEcD, Columbia Economic Development

Melvin C. Williams, F.SAME, FACEC, Terracon

Since 1965, the South Carolina Economic Developers’ Association has served as the Voice of Economic Development in the Palmetto State. A professional trade association of more than 600 members, with representation from all 46 counties, SCEDA includes local and regional economic developers, as well as officials from municipal, county and state government agencies, construction and engineering firms, utility companies, attorneys, consultants, financial institutions, and higher education.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0