Over 50 hunters from the Orangeburg area attended the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources’ local meeting regarding the decline of wild turkeys.

The Roquemore Auditorium at Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College was filled with hunters eager to express their opinions on the matter.

Orangeburg-Calhoun state Rep. Russell Ott said the meeting was an opportunity for hunters to “lay everything out on the table.” The public meeting was the third of a five-part series across the state.

The wild turkey population decline is a trend primarily affecting Southeastern states yet, according to SCDNR Wildlife Biologist Jay Cantrell, a “majority of turkey hunters are harvesting nothing.”

Wild turkey meeting SCDNR Wildlife Biologist Jay Cantrell leads the wild turkey input meeting at Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College.

Less than 14,000 turkeys are being harvested each year, even though South Carolina has over 50,000 turkey hunters. Many are reporting an increased amount of time spent hunting the birds despite new technological advances.

Cantrell said South Carolina historically has “liberal restrictions” concerning turkey hunting that “we’re paying for in the long run.”

Unlike other Southeast states, turkey harvest in North Carolina is increasing. Cantrell says the increase is largely due to regulations. North Carolina has a two-bird limit and the season typically starts on April 12, whereas South Carolina allows a maximum of three birds and the season starts during the first week of April.

“This is not a sustainable trajectory that we’re on,” Cantrell said.

Thoughts from local hunters

Coyotes: South Carolina’s increase in coyote population may be the main cause of the decline in wild turkeys, a hunter said. SCDNR Big Game Program Coordinator Charles Ruth said data show that coyotes are not a “big player” in the issue.

“The overall turkey DNA in coyote scat was only 8 or 9%,” Ruth said. But coyotes are a problem.

Ruth mentioned SCDNR’s Coyote Harvest Incentive Program. Through the program, SCDNR traps, tags and releases 16 coyotes. Each coyote with a wildlife tag has a $3000 bounty to encourage coyote harvesting, Ruth said.

Harvesting of jakes: One hunter suggested outlawing the harvesting of jakes, young male turkeys, to give them a chance to reproduce. Cantrell says that is “a step in the right direction” but “by itself is probably not enough to get us out of the situation that we’re in.”

Reaping/fanning: Many expressed concern that the use of male strutter decoys may make turkey harvesting easier. The lifelike turkey props are used to lure actual turkeys. Hunters use strutter decoys to gradually move toward a turkey in a process called reaping. Fanning is when a hunter uses the decoy to mimic turkey movement, which draws actual turkeys near.

Although the research did not suggest any differences in success rate or time spent for hunters that use decoys, Cantrell said DNR would support a ban on the techniques due to safety concerns. In both strategies, hunters are hidden behind the realistic decoys and are sometimes accidentally shot in the process.

Start date: A hunter stated that he would be against changing the turkey season’s start date. The start date for South Carolina’s most recent turkey season was April 1. Cantrell said DNR recommends an April 10 start date because the “bulk of breeding occurs during the first week of April.” The early start date does not give gobblers, male turkeys, enough time to breed hens.

“We’re not producing enough birds to replace what we’re taking out. I think we’re killing too many, too early,” Cantrell said. The wild turkey population would see growth within three years if the South Carolina legislature implements a later start date for hunting, Cantrell said.

Prescribed fires: Hunters across the state are concerned that prescribed fires may ruin habitats for wild turkeys. Cantrell said, “Prescribed fires are a non-issue” and are actually beneficial because they leave behind ideal nesting areas for turkeys.

Landowner incentives and turkey tag rates: The question about prescribed fires brought forth the idea of landowner incentives. Such incentives would encourage property owners to manage and maintain safe conditions for wild turkeys on their land, a hunter said. Because a funding source would be needed to start a turkey-specific incentive, another hunter suggested raising the turkey tag rate.

Currently South Carolinians pay $5 for a set of three tags and non-residents pay $100 for a three-tag set. The hunter suggested raising the resident tag rate to $20 and using the money for turkey-specific landowner incentives.

Restoration: Throughout the 1970s and early 2000s, DNR implemented a wild turkey restoration plan in South Carolina. The effort moved turkeys to areas that had season closures due to low turkey population. A hunter asked if DNR is considering another restoration plan.

According to wildlife expert Charles Ruth, “We’re not pushing the panic button” and South Carolinians are still harvesting a sizable amount of turkeys.

Cantrell added, “We’re a long way from restoration needs but we don’t want to get to the point of season closures.”

Factors affecting the wild turkey population include: harvest, disease, weather, predation and habitat, Cantrell said.

The presentation included graphs showing the decline of reproduction levels and gobbling levels for South Carolina’s wild turkey population. Gobbling levels refer to the sound a male turkey makes, with the low gobbling levels suggesting a dwindling population, Cantrell said.

He said to grow the population, “somehow you have to reduce harvest and there’s different ways to do that.”

“To me the best thing would be legislators hearing from hunters; the more opinions the better,” he said.

At the end of the meeting, each attendee was given a survey on what measures should be taken. The survey featured questions surrounding strutter decoys, jakes, bag limit, season length/start date and afternoon hunting with an area for other suggestions and concerns.

An online survey will be available at a later date.

DNR will utilize the survey results when recommending options to the South Carolina General Assembly. If changes are made to South Carolina’s turkey hunting season regulations, they would not go into effect until 2025.