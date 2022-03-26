SCDMV to host CDL Day at State Fairgrounds

On Tuesday, April 5, the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles (SCDMV) will host “CDL Day” at the State Fairgrounds, located at 1200 Rosewood Drive, Columbia.

The event will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

SCDMV will provide testing services for commercial learner’s permits (CLPs) and commercial driver’s licenses (CDL). Limited services will be available for motor carrier customers.

Customers looking to obtain a CLP will be able to apply for and take the required CLP knowledge examination on site. Customers will also be able to apply for and take the skills test for a CDL if the applicant completes the pre-trip inspection and meets all other CDL requirements, to include Entry Level Driver Training, if applicable.

Testing services will be offered as a walk-in service and will not require appointments. The pre-trip, Motor Carrier Services assistance, and knowledge test cut-off time is 3 p.m.

“It’s really the first time we’ve done something like this, which makes it special,” said Kevin Shwedo, executive director of the SCDMV. “Our goal was to create an opportunity to do something to support the needs of commercial drivers and the trucking industry.”

SCDMV staff will answer questions and help motor carrier customers complete International Registration Plan (IRP) and International Fuel Tax Agreement (IFTA) applications online. If the motor carrier customer’s IRP and/or IFTA application has been submitted, completed, and reviewed prior to the on-site visit, SCDMV employees will be able to make the final approval. If the application is approved, customers will receive an invoice on-site that will allow them to visit an IRP/IFTA SCDMV branch office, pay the fees, and obtain plates and decals.

Motor carrier customers will also be able to renew IRP accounts, payout IFTA quarterly tax returns, process plate transfers, and more.

The event was planned with the support of the South Carolina Trucking Association.

“We are excited about hosting such an event to help support South Carolina truckers,” said Courtney Saxon, director of Branch Services. “Whether a customer needs to take a CDL road test or help with an IRP/IFTA application, we will have staff on-site to assist.”

The entrance on Rosewood Drive will serve as the check-in location. From the check-in location, customers who are applying for a CLP will be directed to the testing area to complete a knowledge test. Motor carrier customers looking to renew an IRP application, pay a tax return, or update other information will also be directed to the correct location.

Customers applying for a CDL will be directed to the pre-trip inspection area and will receive further directions to the CDL skills test area after the pre-trip has been completed.

For questions about the event, customers can email CDLFair@scdmv.net.

